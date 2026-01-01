Kazakhstan launches UNESCO AI readiness assessment

Shafaqna English- Kazakhstan has officially launched UNESCO’s AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) to strengthen ethical, inclusive, and human-centered AI governance.

The initiative, introduced at Astana Hub by UNESCO’s Regional Office in Almaty and national partners, brings together government, academia, civil society, and the private sector to evaluate the country’s preparedness for responsible AI development.

The process will provide recommendations to help Kazakhstan align its AI policies with international standards, human rights principles, and sustainable development goals.

Source: UNESCO

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