“Karbala, Capital of Tolerance” conference to be held in Iraq

The president of Karbala University said hosting the conference is a result of the university’s scientific and humanitarian role in consolidating the values ​​of peaceful coexistence and promoting a culture of moderation and intellectual openness among members of society.

He emphasized that this conference is an important event for the integration of efforts among universities and educational institutions to promote enlightened discourse and consolidate the principles of tolerance for which the city of Karbala has been known throughout its history.

This meeting is part of the coordination and preparation for the conference “Karbala, the Capital of Tolerance,” which aims to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and social coexistence and strengthen the role of academic institutions in spreading a culture of awareness and intellectual openness, in accordance with the cultural and religious importance of the city of Karbala, Wajid stated.

He said the participants emphasized the importance of combining academic and institutional efforts to ensure the success of the conference and to provide recommendations that will help support moderate discourse and strengthen the concepts of tolerance and social peace.