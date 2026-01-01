OpenAI launches free AI image verification tool amid deepfake concerns

Shafaqna English- OpenAI has introduced a free AI image verification tool and expanded its partnership with Google to combat the growing spread of AI-generated deepfakes online, according to Indian Express.

The new system uses Google DeepMind’s SynthID invisible watermark alongside the C2PA metadata standard to help users identify whether an image was created using OpenAI tools such as ChatGPT, Codex, or the OpenAI API.

Users can upload PNG, JPG, or WEBP images to check for AI-generated signals. OpenAI says the combined use of watermarking and metadata improves reliability against manipulation, screenshots, and resizing.

The move comes as increasingly realistic AI-generated images make it harder to distinguish authentic content from synthetic media across the internet.

Source: Indian Express

www.shafaqna.com