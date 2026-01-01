English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

OpenAI launches free AI image verification tool amid deepfake concerns

0

Shafaqna English- OpenAI has introduced a free AI image verification tool and expanded its partnership with Google to combat the growing spread of AI-generated deepfakes online, according to Indian Express.

The new system uses Google DeepMind’s SynthID invisible watermark alongside the C2PA metadata standard to help users identify whether an image was created using OpenAI tools such as ChatGPT, Codex, or the OpenAI API.

Users can upload PNG, JPG, or WEBP images to check for AI-generated signals. OpenAI says the combined use of watermarking and metadata improves reliability against manipulation, screenshots, and resizing.

The move comes as increasingly realistic AI-generated images make it harder to distinguish authentic content from synthetic media across the internet.

Source: Indian Express

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Google Unveils AI ‘Avatar’ Tool for Self-Deepfakes

parniani

New AI model based on biomedical research

asadian

Google’s stark warning on quantum hackers

asadian

AI in service of reducing aircraft pollution

asadian

AI Safety Researcher Quits Anthropic, Warns “World Is in Peril”

parniani

Competition between Anthropic & OpenAI enters new phase

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.