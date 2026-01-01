Holy Sites Metro began first Hajj 2026 trips

Also known as the Holy Sites Metro, it serves pilgrims traveling between Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah via an integrated network of nine stations along the route.

In terms of capacity, the system is built for heavy demand. Each train can carry about 3,000 passengers. Its operating throughput can reach 72,000 passengers per hour, making it among the world’s highest-capacity mass transit systems.

For this season, the operating plan aims to move more than two million passengers. To reach that target, the service is scheduled to run about 2,000 trips over the course of the season.

Operationally, the line is designed to improve movement at the holy sites. It works in coordination with security and service authorities to keep the flow smooth.