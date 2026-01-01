‘No Eid al-Adha’ in Gaza for third year

Shafaqna English- Eid al-Adha is approaching this year in the Gaza Strip, but the scene is vastly different from previous years. The bustling crowds and lively atmosphere that usually fill the popular markets are missing due to the ongoing Israeli war and blockade. These conditions have severely worsened the humanitarian and economic situation, forcing thousands of families to forgo purchasing new clothes for Eid.

Amid these conditions, the atmosphere of Eid al-Adha in Gaza for third year appears pale and burdened with losses. There are no full tables, no visits as in the past, and most families have no ability to revive the rituals associated with Eid.

Eid al-Adha has turned for many families from an occasion of joy and gathering into a season dominated by feelings of helplessness and sadness, especially with the inability of people to buy sacrifices or provide meat for their children amidst famine and rising prices.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important holidays in Islam, during which Muslims who can afford to do so sacrifice a sheep, goat, cow or camel after Eid prayers, with the meat shared among family, neighbours and those in need.

The ritual itself, and the feeling of sharing it with others, has disappeared. Without sacrifices and the ability to share, there is no Eid. Eid no longer carries its usual joy, in light of the destruction, displacement, and loss of homes.

Eid clothing has turned for many families into a burden

The residents of the Strip live in catastrophic living conditions, with the spread of poverty, displacement, and loss of income sources, which pushed the majority of families to postpone buying clothes for their children, despite the approach of Eid.

In the markets, shop owners stand in front of their goods waiting for a few customers, while Eid clothing has turned for many families into a burden that exceeds their financial capacity, after the war exhausted their savings and forced them to focus their spending on food, water, and basic survival requirements.

The displaced woman Umm Muhammad Badr, from the north of Gaza told Safa Agency that she no longer thinks about buying Eid clothes for her children as much as she thinks about how to provide food and water for her family.

She pointed out that she was hoping to benefit from one of the Eid clothing initiatives, but the decline in humanitarian aid and charitable projects prevented that.

The rise in prices is not only related to the scarcity of goods, but also to the high costs of entering clothes into the Strip, in light of the fees and royalties imposed on commercial trucks, which reflects directly on the final prices and reduces sales opportunities.

Most families unable to carry out the Eid animal sacrifice tradition Israeli attacks, blockade and displacement have devastated the livestock sector in Gaza, leaving most families unable to carry out the Eid animal sacrifice tradition

Palestinians in Gaza will not be able to perform the Eid al-Adha animal sacrifice due to Israel’s war and blockade, which have destroyed over 90% of the enclave’s livestock sector.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Agriculture, the number of sheep and goats in the enclave has fallen from around 60,000 before the war to just 3,000 today. Calves and cattle have almost completely disappeared.

Prices for sheep have skyrocketed from $500–600 before the war to up to $7,000 today, making the ritual unaffordable. Basic food supplies also increasingly scarce and expensive The livestock sector’s collapse, alongside shortages of water and feed, has worsened food insecurity, with 77% of Gaza’s population facing acute food insecurity. Many residents, say the absence of Eid sacrifices has made the holiday feel nonexistent, with basic food supplies also increasingly scarce and expensive. According to a UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment, around 1.6 million people – roughly 77 percent of Gaza’s population – were facing acute food insecurity by late November 2025.

The crisis has been worsened by severe and often unpredictable Israeli restrictions – despite the ceasefire – on humanitarian aid and commercial goods, alongside repeated border closures that continue to disrupt supply chains.

As a result, basic food items frequently disappear from markets altogether, while prices fluctuate sharply depending on what is allowed into the enclave.

Gazans try to hold on to what remains of the spirit of Eid

Gazans try to hold on to what remains of the spirit of Eid, through simple visits, exchanging greetings, and supporting the poorest families, in an attempt to maintain a minimum level of social cohesion, amid a war that did not leave a wide space for joy.

Despite the enormity of the numbers and material losses, both the popular and official levels agree that the absence of the usual religious and social rituals represents a blow to the social fabric in Gaza.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center , Middle East Eye, Yemen News Agency , Reuters

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