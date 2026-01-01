Hajj 2026 begins in Mecca

Shafaqna English- More than 1.5 million Muslims began to fill a vast tent city in the holy city of Mecca on Monday for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The white-robed pilgrims arrived at the encampment in Mina either by bus or on foot, after performing the “tawaf,” which involves walking seven times around the Kaaba, the large black cube located at Mecca’s Grand Mosque. Saudi officials noted over the weekend that this year, more pilgrims traveled from abroad to participate in Hajj than in 2025.

Sources: Alarabiya

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