Muslim Americans stressed urgency of turning sorrow into action after San Diego shooting

Shafaqna English- Muslim Americans are in mourning after two gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego last week, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. However, during the annual conference for the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) in Baltimore, community leaders emphasized the importance of transforming this sorrow into action.

Nearly 25,000 people turned out for the annual event, held on Saturday and Sunday. Speakers addressed the recent shooting, pointing to the courage of the three victims as examples for the broader community in a time of heightened Islamophobia.

“We owe them more than condolences. We owe them resolve,” said Lena Masri, a lawyer at the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

That was the recurring theme of the conference: that the Muslim American community cannot afford to be passive and must draw on its strength to push back against bigotry and hate.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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