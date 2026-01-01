English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

Muslim Americans stressed urgency of turning sorrow into action after San Diego shooting

0

Shafaqna English- Muslim Americans are in mourning after two gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego last week, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. However, during the annual conference for the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) in Baltimore, community leaders emphasized the importance of transforming this sorrow into action.

Nearly 25,000 people turned out for the annual event, held on Saturday and Sunday. Speakers addressed the recent shooting, pointing to the courage of the three victims as examples for the broader community in a time of heightened Islamophobia.
“We owe them more than condolences. We owe them resolve,” said Lena Masri, a lawyer at the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

That was the recurring theme of the conference: that the Muslim American community cannot afford to be passive and must draw on its strength to push back against bigotry and hate.

Sources: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Fears of rising Islamophobia intensify ahead of Eid al-Adha

leila yazdani

USA: San Diego Islamic Center shooting underscored threats facing mosques

nafiseh yazdani

San Diego mosque shooting took place amid US proliferation in anti-Muslim rhetoric

leila yazdani

CAIR calls on US Politicians end campaign of hate against American Muslims after San Diego Mosque Shooting

leila yazdani

Research: 63% of Muslims in USA experienced religious discrimination in 2025

leila yazdani

Muslims claim record representation across USA

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.