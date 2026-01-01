Cold reaction from Iran and US to ceasefire

Shafaqna English– On Monday(25 May 2026), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that America will either reach a good agreement with Iran or take “another way” in dealing with the country, as Washington downplayed expectations of a near breakthrough in the three-month conflict.

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, Rubio stated that the U.S. would allow diplomacy every opportunity to work before considering “alternatives,” following President Donald Trump’s comment on Sunday that he had instructed his representatives not to hurry into any agreement with Iran.

Source: Reuters

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