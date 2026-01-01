Oil fell to its lowest level in two weeks

Shafaqna English– Crude oil prices fell more than $5 on Monday(25 May 2026) to two-week lows, fueled by growing optimism that the U.S. and Iran are edging closer to a peace deal, though they still disagree on critical points such as blockades on the Strait of Hormuz.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump speaking on Saturday(24 May 2026), Washington and Tehran had “largely negotiated” a framework for a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war transported 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Despite all the remaining warnings and risks concerning the peace deal and the Strait of Hormuz, there is now some light at the end of the tunnel, which will bring some oil price relief in the near term, said MST Marquee analyst Saul Kavonic.

Source: Reuters

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