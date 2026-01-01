Baghaei: We are in negotiations to bring war to end

Shafaqna English– According to Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson speaking on Monday(25 May 2026), conclusions have been reached on many topics discussed in a potential MoU with the U.S., though this does not mean Tehran is on the verge of signing an agreement.

The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, further stated that Iran is engaged in negotiations to end the war and is not presently discussing nuclear matters. He also reiterated that shifts in the stances of U.S. officials cause difficulties for any agreement.

Source: Reuters

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