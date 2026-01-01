Pakistani Shia’s bitter repatriation from UAE

Shafaqna English– In a group of villages located in Chakwal district, which is mostly rural in Pakistan, over 100 Shi’ite Muslims have come back from the UAE jobless, without any baggage, and unable to access the savings that took them years to accumulate overseas.

These individuals are part of a potentially thousands-strong group of Shi’ite Muslims deported from the UAE to Pakistan amid the Iran war, sparking alarm among Pakistan’s Shi’ite population and prompting Human Rights Watch to look into the matter.

According to Reuters, they looked over immigration documents, visa-status screenshots, and flight details for 103 Pakistanis who said they were deported Shi’ites, and spoke with 24 of them. Each person interviewed said they could not retrieve their luggage or savings before being put on flights alongside many other Shi’ite deportees.

Source: Reuters

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