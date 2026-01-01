Woman at the center of China’s tech project

Shafaqna English– In 2003, when He Tingbo, a young engineer, was appointed to lead Huawei’s chip development, she was given an annual budget of $400 million and a mission that would ultimately place her at the heart of China’s most significant technological undertaking.

Over twenty years later, He, who is frequently referred to as Huawei’s “chip queen” in Chinese technology circles, has risen to become one of the company’s most crucial executives and an emblem of China’s resolve to withstand U.S. sanctions and develop an independent semiconductor industry.

He serves as president of Huawei’s semiconductor division and director of its Scientist Committee. She is also one of just two women on Huawei’s 17-person board, the other being Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei and serves as Huawei’s rotating chairwoman.

Source: Reuters

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