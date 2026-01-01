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Lebanese president: Securing full Israeli withdrawal remains national priority

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Shafaqna English- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Monday that securing a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory is a national priority.

“The complete withdrawal of Israel remains a steadfast national demand, which the Lebanese state is working to achieve through negotiations,” Aoun said in a statement released by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA). These remarks were made as Lebanon commemorated Resistance and Liberation Day, which marks Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 after 22 years of occupation.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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