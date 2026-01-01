Lower geopolitical tensions boosted gold

Shafaqna English– On Monday(25 May 2026), gold increased by over 1% because optimism surrounding a peace agreement to end the war with Iran caused the dollar and oil prices to drop, which in turn reduced concerns about inflation and the prospect of prolonged high interest rates.

By 0931 GMT, the price of spot gold had risen by 1.1% to $4,559.69 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery increased by 0.9% to $4,561.30. U.S. markets were not open due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Despite the U.S. and Iran playing down the chances of an imminent deal, the market remained optimistic after President Donald Trump said on Saturday(23 May 2026) that the two countries had largely negotiated a memorandum of understanding on an agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Reuters

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