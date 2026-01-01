English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 2Other Newsworld

debut of first electric Ferrari

0

Shafaqna English– While Ferrari’s sports car competitors are slowing down their transition to electric vehicles, Ferrari will make a bold move into an uncertain era on Monday(25 May 2026) by launching its first fully-electric car, gambling that it can still form a connection with drivers despite the absence of a deep, rumbling engine sound.

Ferrari’s four-door model, named Luce — which means ‘light’ in Italian — has a top speed of 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour) and a price tag exceeding €500,000 ($586,000).

The Luce was developed with involvement from LoveFrom, the studio founded by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive. According to sources, it is a large car whose look is different from Ferrari’s conventional models.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Americans turn to electric vehicles

asadian

Oslo spearhead of EVs sales in 2025

asadian

West to lower dependency on Chinese rare earth elements

asadian

Iran produces electronic vehicles

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.