debut of first electric Ferrari

Shafaqna English– While Ferrari’s sports car competitors are slowing down their transition to electric vehicles, Ferrari will make a bold move into an uncertain era on Monday(25 May 2026) by launching its first fully-electric car, gambling that it can still form a connection with drivers despite the absence of a deep, rumbling engine sound.

Ferrari’s four-door model, named Luce — which means ‘light’ in Italian — has a top speed of 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour) and a price tag exceeding €500,000 ($586,000).

The Luce was developed with involvement from LoveFrom, the studio founded by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive. According to sources, it is a large car whose look is different from Ferrari’s conventional models.

Source: Reuters

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