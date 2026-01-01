Lionel Messi suffered an injury

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(24 May 2026) night, during Inter Miami’s 6-4 home win against the Philadelphia Union, star captain Lionel Messi appeared to injure his leg after clutching his left thigh, which led to him being substituted in the 73rd minute.

Following a free kick in the 70th minute, the two-time consecutive MLS MVP was seen grabbing the upper part of his left thigh. The Argentine great requested a substitution and then walked to the locker room after Mateo Silvetti took his place.

At 28 years old, Messi leads the league with 20 goal involvements (12 goals, 8 assists) in 14 matches this season. He was able to get up and leave the pitch unaided. In his fourth season with Inter Miami, he has amassed 107 goal contributions (62 goals, 45 assists) in 67 appearances (59 starts).

Source: Reuters

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