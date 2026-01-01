Pope Leo: Slow down development of AI

Shafaqna English– In his first major document, published on Monday(25 May 2026), Pope Leo called on governments to decelerate the development of AI systems and impose strict regulations on them. He warned that such systems disseminate false information, give priority to conflict, and threaten to steer the world toward an endless war.

At a Vatican event launching the document, the first U.S. pope expressed concern that some autonomous weapons systems have advanced “practically beyond any human reach to govern them.” Chris Olah, a co-founder of Anthropic, one of the world’s top AI firms, also attended the event.

Having adopted a more forceful tone in recent months and drawn the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump after criticizing the Iran war, Leo made a range of impassioned pleas to global leaders in the lengthy encyclical.

Source: Reuters

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