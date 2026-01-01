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Hajj 2026 pilgrim numbers surpass 2025 arrivals

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Shafaqna English- More than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad for Hajj, according to a Saudi official. This number exceeds the international visitors recorded in 2015, despite the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Despite these challenges, pilgrims continue to travel to Saudi Arabia to take part in this year’s Hajj. “The total number of pilgrims arriving from overseas has reached 1,518,153,” stated Saleh Al-Murabba, the commander of Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Passport Forces.

Sources: Arab News

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