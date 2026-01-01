Afghanistan: Ghazni Residents construct 11 schools with personal funding

Shafaqna English- Officials from the Ghazni Department of Education report that in the past year, residents of the province have invested 110 million Afghanis of their own funds to construct buildings for 11 schools. Additionally, residents have renovated numerous other school buildings, creating a more suitable learning environment for students.

Najibullah Saeed, the deputy head of general education at the Ghazni Department of Education, stated, “The local community has fully constructed 11 schools here and has handed them over for use.”

Sources: Tolo News

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