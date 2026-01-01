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Rohang Heritage Center in Cox’s Bazar seeks to preserve Rohingya heritage & Identity

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Shafaqna English- In the crowded camps of a coastal district in Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees live in makeshift shelters, a new center aims to preserve the heritage of the Rohingya people.

Many members of this generation have grown up disconnected from their historical roots and cultural identity. Funded by Bangladeshi authorities in late February, the Rohang Heritage Center is located in a small bamboo hut in Camp 6. This modest space is filled with documents, photographs, historical maps, and recordings that help preserve the Rohingya language.

Sources: Arab News

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