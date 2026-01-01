Visit of senior Iranian officials to Doha mediated by Qatar

Shafaqna English– A source briefed on the visit said that Iran’s top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha on Monday(25 May 2025) for discussions with Qatar’s PM regarding a potential U.S. deal to stop the three-month war. The meeting took place despite earlier statements from U.S. and Iranian officials playing down the chances of a near-term diplomatic breakthrough.

Earlier in New Delhi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that the United States intends to fully exhaust diplomatic options before deciding whether to engage with Iran through “another way.”

Rubio stated that there was a “fairly strong proposal on the table” covering Iran’s ability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, engage in a meaningful and time-limited negotiation on the nuclear issue, and he expressed hope that a successful outcome could be achieved.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com