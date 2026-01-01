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Transit of liquid fuel ships through Strait of Hormuz

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Shafaqna English– According to ship-tracking data, three liquefied natural gas carriers have transited the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, bound for Pakistan, China, and India. Additionally, a supertanker carrying Iraqi crude oil destined for China, which had been idle for nearly three months, also passed through the strait.

The war launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran on February 28 has significantly reduced shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that typically carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

Source: Reuters

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