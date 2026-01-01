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Impact of Iran war on Sudan’s food security

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Shafaqna English– According to farmers throughout Sudan, the rise in global fuel and fertilizer prices caused by the conflict in Iran will compel them to reduce their summer planting. This will limit food production in a nation where war has already led to severe hunger.

Eight farmers from various regions of Sudan, along with sector experts, informed Reuters that rising fuel and fertilizer prices will worsen the challenges already created by the civil war. This will affect domestic staple crops like sorghum and millet, as well as export products such as sesame.

Source: Reuters

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