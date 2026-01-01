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New images from Mina in the Holy City of Mecca [Photos]

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Shafaqna English- “Day of Tarwiyah” marks the first stage of the Hajj rituals, during which pilgrims of the Grand Mosque on the 8th of Dhu al-Hijjah head to Mina in observance of the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

مشعر منى يستعد لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمنE491E491E491E491E491E491E491E491

According to Shafaqna, Al Riyadh reported that Mina is located between Mecca and Muzdalifah, approximately 7 kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque. The area lies within the sacred boundaries and consists of a valley surrounded by mountains from the north and south. Mina serves as accommodation for pilgrims only during the Hajj season, stretching from Jamarat al-Aqabah on the Mecca side to Wadi Muhassir on the Muzdalifah side.

All relevant authorities and agencies have completed their full preparations to receive the pilgrims, ensuring they can perform their rituals with peace, safety, and reassurance under God’s grace.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

www.shafaqna.com

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