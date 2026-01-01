Many Syrian returnees cannot access proper healthcare

Shafaqna English- Many Syrian returnees are unable to access proper healthcare, and urgent action is needed to help Syria’s health system recover.

Last week, European Union and Syrian officials held high-level talks in Brussels regarding the country’s reconstruction efforts.

The EU’s commitment to Syria’s health system, which includes a contribution of 14 million euros ($16.25 million) to rehabilitate Ar-Rastan Hospital in Homs, is a significant step that deserves recognition. While the EU is demonstrating the benefits of strategic investment, the gap between the conditions faced by returnees and their need for a healthy life remains a major obstacle to the country’s recovery. After 14 years of conflict, Syria is experiencing a public health crisis that no single government can resolve on its own.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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