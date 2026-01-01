[Video] The Stages of the Soul in Islam | Nafs al-Lawwama Explained

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: The Stages of the Soul in Islam | Nafs al-Lawwama Explained | Self-Purification | HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi

In Lesson 10 of the Islamic Ethics and Soul Purification series, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayed Hashem Moosavi, Imam of the Islamic Centre of England, explores one of the most profound stages of the human soul in Islam: al-Nafs al-Lawwāmah — the Self-Reproaching Soul.

Drawing from the Holy Qur’an, Hadith, Islamic philosophy, ethics, and spirituality, this lecture explains how the awakened conscience becomes a bridge between this world and the Hereafter, guiding the believer toward repentance, accountability, and self-reform.

Topics covered in this lecture include:

• What is al-Nafs al-Lawwāmah?

• Why does Allah swear by the self-reproaching soul in Surat al-Qiyamah?

• The relationship between conscience and the Day of Judgment

• The inner court of the human soul

• The role of guilt, regret, and self-accountability in spiritual growth

• Views of Allamah Tabatabai and Khwaja Nasir al-Din al-Tusi

• The story of Hurr ibn Yazid al-Riyahi and awakened conscience

• The three characteristics of the reproachful soul:

Awakening of conscience

Inner reproach

Inclination toward reform

How self-criticism can lead to repentance and nearness to Allah

This series is dedicated to Tazkiyat al-Nafs (Purification of the Soul), Islamic ethics, moral self-development, and spiritual awakening through the teachings of the Qur’an and Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them).

📍 Islamic Centre of England

🎙 Speaker: HIWM Sayed Hashem Moosavi

www.shafaqna.com