[Video] The Stages of the Soul in Islam | Nafs al-Lawwama Explained

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: The Stages of the Soul in Islam | Nafs al-Lawwama Explained | Self-Purification | HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi
In Lesson 10 of the Islamic Ethics and Soul Purification series, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayed Hashem Moosavi, Imam of the Islamic Centre of England, explores one of the most profound stages of the human soul in Islam: al-Nafs al-Lawwāmah — the Self-Reproaching Soul.
Drawing from the Holy Qur’an, Hadith, Islamic philosophy, ethics, and spirituality, this lecture explains how the awakened conscience becomes a bridge between this world and the Hereafter, guiding the believer toward repentance, accountability, and self-reform.
Topics covered in this lecture include:
• What is al-Nafs al-Lawwāmah?
• Why does Allah swear by the self-reproaching soul in Surat al-Qiyamah?
• The relationship between conscience and the Day of Judgment
• The inner court of the human soul
• The role of guilt, regret, and self-accountability in spiritual growth
• Views of Allamah Tabatabai and Khwaja Nasir al-Din al-Tusi
• The story of Hurr ibn Yazid al-Riyahi and awakened conscience
• The three characteristics of the reproachful soul:
- Awakening of conscience
- Inner reproach
- Inclination toward reform
- How self-criticism can lead to repentance and nearness to Allah
This series is dedicated to Tazkiyat al-Nafs (Purification of the Soul), Islamic ethics, moral self-development, and spiritual awakening through the teachings of the Qur’an and Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them).
📍 Islamic Centre of England
🎙 Speaker: HIWM Sayed Hashem Moosavi