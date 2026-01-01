Pope Leo calls for ‘Disarming’ AI, warns of domination and new forms of slavery

Shafaqna English- In his first official encyclical, Pope Leo XIV urged global leaders to regulate artificial intelligence, warning that unchecked AI development could fuel domination, exclusion, warfare, and social inequality, according to Aljazeera.

Speaking at the Vatican on Monday, Pope Leo XIV unveiled Magnifica Humanitas (“Magnificent Humanity”), a 43,000-word encyclical addressing the ethical and political risks of artificial intelligence. The pope warned against an escalating race among governments and technology companies to build increasingly powerful AI systems for geopolitical and commercial advantage.

Leo stressed that control over AI data and infrastructure should not remain exclusively in private hands, calling for stronger political oversight, legal safeguards, and protections for workers and children affected by the technology.

“AI now demands to be disarmed,” the pope said, arguing that the technology must be freed from “logics that turn it into an instrument of domination, exclusion, and death.” He compared AI to nuclear energy, saying it should serve the common good rather than narrow interests.

The pontiff also condemned the use of AI in lethal autonomous weapons systems, stating that life-and-death decisions should never be delegated to machines. In the encyclical, he described traditional “just war” theory as outdated in the age of advanced military technologies.

The presentation included leading AI researchers such as Christopher Olah, who acknowledged that commercial pressures within the AI industry can conflict with ethical decision-making. Olah called for broader international and societal involvement in shaping AI governance.

Source: Aljazeera

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