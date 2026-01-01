What Trump seeks through expanded Abraham Accords?

Shafaqna English- Trump told some Muslim leaders that after the war with Iran ends, he expects all of them who are still not part of the Abraham Accords to join and normalize relations with Israel.

Donald Trump has again surprised his followers by posting on social media that several allies in the Middle East should normalise ties with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords.

According to his posts, the US president is suggesting that by having additional countries sign the Abraham Accords, he is negotiating a grand bargain, not just to prevent a nuclear crisis and an end to the conflict, but also suggesting there is a new Middle East order.

What he is hoping to achieve, according to this post, is that if Persian Gulf states and others sign the Abraham Accords, not only would this offer economic integration, but it could see the threat of war decreasing.

Trump: Saudi Arabia and Qatar should kick off the “immediate signing” of the Abraham Accords

In a lengthy Truth Social post, the US president says Saudi Arabia and Qatar should kick off the “immediate signing” of the Abraham Accords and “everybody else should follow suit.”

“If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal [with Iran to end the war] in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special!” he said.

The US president says he has told the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan that “it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords” to normalise relations with Israel after a deal with Iran is signed.

What are the Abraham Accords?

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain broke a long-standing taboo in the Arab world by signing the US-mediated Abraham Accords, normalising diplomatic relations with Israel, despite the issue of Palestinian statehood remaining unresolved.

The deal allowed the two countries to deepen relations across a number of economic sectors, as well as in defence. Months after those two Arab nations signed on, Morocco and Sudan also joined the accords.

Trump’s remarks on Israel and the countries signing onto the Abraham Accords during the call signal the next step he wants to take in the Middle East after the war.

Trump is aiming mostly at a historic Saudi-Israeli peace agreement, but the current political climate in the region and the upcoming Israeli election make any near-term breakthrough extremely difficult.

Several factors have changed since original version of pact

But several factors have changed since the original version of the pact – signed with fanfare at the White House during Trump’s first term as president – which makes it unlikely that Persian Gulf countries would now join.

Israel has waged a two-year war against Palestinians in Gaza, escalated its assault on the occupied West Bank and bombed six countries in the region this year, including key Arab mediator Qatar.

Yet major powers in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, stopped short of formally joining the initiative, citing unresolved Palestinian issues and broader strategic concerns.

81% of Saudis had a negative view of the prospect of normalising relations with Israel

A survey last year by the Washington Institute, a pro-Israel think tank in the US, found that 81% of Saudi respondents had a negative view of the prospect of normalising relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly asserted its commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, which conditions recognition of Israel on resolving the plight of Palestinians, and establishing a Palestinian state.

Saudi officials still demand that Israel commits to an irreversible and time-bound path for a Palestinian state as a condition for them normalizing relations. The Israeli government refuses this.

Abraham Accords constituted a central pillar of Trump’s project to shape a new Middle East

Amid the sensitive and complex negotiations between Iran and the United States, Donald Trump’s recent tweet emphasizing the need for regional countries, including Iran, to join the “Abraham Accords” is a clear indication of Washington’s efforts to elevate the Iran issue into a broader strategy aimed at reshaping the geopolitics of the Middle East.

The Abraham Accords were not merely diplomatic agreements between several Arab states and Israel. In reality, these accords serve as the central pillar of the project the Trump administration devised during its first term, aiming to create a “new Middle East.” This vision involved normalizing Israel’s status as an officially recognized actor within the Arab world’s security and economic framework, while shifting the primary axis of regional threat perception from the Palestinian issue to Iran. Trump is now attempting to revive this project on an even broader scale.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Axios, The Print, Nour News

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