Bangladesh opens new camp to preserve heritage of Rohingya Muslims

Funded by Bangladeshi authorities in late February, the Rohang Heritage Center is housed in one of the small bamboo huts in Camp 6. The modest space is filled with documents, photographs, historical maps, and recordings preserving the Rohingya language.

“In total, more than 200 items are currently on display at the heritage center,” Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

“The items have been collected from old newspaper clippings, books published on Rohingya history, and various historical documents. These materials were brought by Rohingyas who managed to carry them while fleeing to Bangladesh.”

Nearly 1.3 million of them are currently cramped inside 33 camps in Cox’s Bazar district, where they have limited access to education.