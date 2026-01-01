Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim: An Iran-U.S. Agreement Could Help Regional Stability

Shafaqna English – The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement expressed hope during a meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, regarding the ongoing negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

According to Shafaqna, citing the office of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition in the Iraqi Parliament, met today with Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, to discuss a number of current political issues.

Al-Hakim expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, stating that these talks could lead to an agreement that would contribute to regional stability and have positive effects on the stability of countries around the world.

During the meeting, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim also stressed the need to accelerate the completion of the Iraqi cabinet, describing it as a top priority at the current stage.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement also called for continued political dialogue among political forces to appoint competent ministers capable of managing state institutions efficiently and effectively in line with current developments.

Emphasizing the importance of unity within the Coordination Framework, Al-Hakim described it as one of the most significant factors for political stability in Iraq and stressed the need for the framework to move toward a more institutionalized structure.

He also called for activating the institutions and specialized committees of the Coordination Framework, which would be responsible for distributing responsibilities, participating in decision-making, and unifying positions.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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