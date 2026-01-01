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Oil up, Caution in stocks

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Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(26 May 2026), oil prices saw an increase while stock markets showed mixed performance, as fresh U.S. military strikes in the Middle East dampened investor hopes for a quick peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

After the U.S. and Iran both tempered expectations for a rapid breakthrough, an official with knowledge of the visit confirmed that Iran’s chief negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar’s PM on a prospective deal with the U.S. to end the war.

These events caused Brent futures to climb over 1% during early Asian trading, reaching $97.32 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude edged up slightly from its last traded price on Monday(25 May 2026), though it remained 5.5% lower than Friday’s closing level. No settlement price was recorded on Monday because of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Source: Reuters

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