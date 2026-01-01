Oil up, Caution in stocks

Shafaqna English– On Tuesday(26 May 2026), oil prices saw an increase while stock markets showed mixed performance, as fresh U.S. military strikes in the Middle East dampened investor hopes for a quick peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

After the U.S. and Iran both tempered expectations for a rapid breakthrough, an official with knowledge of the visit confirmed that Iran’s chief negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar’s PM on a prospective deal with the U.S. to end the war.

These events caused Brent futures to climb over 1% during early Asian trading, reaching $97.32 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude edged up slightly from its last traded price on Monday(25 May 2026), though it remained 5.5% lower than Friday’s closing level. No settlement price was recorded on Monday because of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Source: Reuters

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