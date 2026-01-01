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US: No immediate agreement with Iran

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Shafaqna English– According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, negotiations for a deal with Iran could “take a few days,” extinguishing hopes for an immediate end to the hostilities. His remarks followed by one day U.S. military strikes in southern Iran, which Washington labeled as defensive.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran claimed to have downed a “hostile” stealth drone with a newly developed air defense system on Monday(25 May 2026), without identifying where the drone came from.

Source: Reuters

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