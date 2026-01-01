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Iraq: Baghdad restores historic post office

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Shafaqna English- Iraq reopened its historic postal headquarters inside Baghdad’s al-Qishla building on Monday.Speaking during the reopening ceremony, Iraq’s Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad described the move as both a revival of postal legacy and a step toward adapting the sector to technological change. “This is a restoration of the old postal system in the age of artificial intelligence and email,” he said, noting that the historic building once served as a hub for international mail routes crossing the region.

 Sources: Shafaq News

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