Iraq: Baghdad restores historic post office

Shafaqna English- Iraq reopened its historic postal headquarters inside Baghdad’s al-Qishla building on Monday.Speaking during the reopening ceremony, Iraq’s Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad described the move as both a revival of postal legacy and a step toward adapting the sector to technological change. “This is a restoration of the old postal system in the age of artificial intelligence and email,” he said, noting that the historic building once served as a hub for international mail routes crossing the region.