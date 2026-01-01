Sri Lanka raised interest rates

Shafaqna English– In a surprise move on Tuesday(26 May 2026), Sri Lanka’s central bank raised its policy rate by an outsized 100 basis points, marking the biggest hike in four years. Policymakers were scrambling to curb inflation and prop up the nation’s currency, which was buckling under skyrocketing energy costs.

The South Asian country, which is still slowly recovering from a crippling 2022 financial crisis that severely damaged businesses and households, is likely to see its economic growth suffer due to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Citing higher inflation and a depreciating rupee caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Sri Lanka’s central bank raised its overnight policy rate to 8.75% from 7.75%.

Source: Reuters

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