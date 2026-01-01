Special security measures for Eid al-Adha in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Special security measures have been implemented across Afghanistan to ensure the safety of worshippers and the public during Eid al-Adha’s holiday celebrations, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior has announced.

In a message marking the upcoming Eid, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said special security plans have been introduced in different provinces to allow citizens to celebrate Eid in a peaceful and secure environment.

Meanwhile, security personnel will be deployed at grand mosques, highways, parks, and other crowded public and recreational areas during the holidays.

The ministry also called on young people to refrain from using firecrackers and other explosive materials during the holiday period, warning that such activities can cause injuries and disturb public order.

Residents of the northeastern provinces call for stronger Eid al-Adha security

With Eid al-Adha approaching, some residents of Afghanistan’s northeastern provinces are calling on security forces to pay serious attention to public safety.

They say the use of firecrackers by children and young people during previous Eid holidays disturbed many residents and should now be prevented.

A Badakhshan resident, Waisuddin Noori, said: “More attention should be given to security during Eid al-Adha because people were greatly disturbed by firecrackers during Eid al-Fitr. We ask security officials to prevent the use of firecrackers.”

Meanwhile, security officials in the northeastern provinces have assured residents about security during the Eid holidays, saying special security measures have been in place in provincial centers and districts for several days.

Sources: Ariana News, Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com