Anticipation for the year’s biggest IPO

Shafaqna English– There is a lot of excitement on Wall Street over the anticipated blockbuster IPO of Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company, SpaceX, expected next month. However, historically, most of the largest IPOs in recent years have not generated strong returns for investors who bought shares at the offering price.

According to a Reuters analysis of the 50 largest IPOs by valuation over the past five years, investing in an S&P 500 index fund would have yielded better returns roughly 75% of the time. This highlights how challenging it is to find undervalued opportunities among companies whose valuations often soar well before they even go public.

Source: Reuters

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