Temporary halt in dollar’s rise

Shafaqna English– The dollar was stable on Tuesday(26 May 2026), as investor optimism about a near-term deal to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and bring an end to the war with Iran was undermined by fresh U.S. strikes on Iranian sites and statements suggesting that an agreement could still take time.

The possibility of a peace agreement has kept oil prices under $100 per barrel, reduced pressure on emerging-market currencies, and modestly lifted risk appetite this week.

The euro edged down to $1.163 on Tuesday(26 May 2026) after rising 0.3% the previous day. The yen was at 158.99 against the dollar, and the dollar index stood at 99.031.

Source: Reuters

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