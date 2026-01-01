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Powell, Trump’s lightning rod for economic discontent

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Shafaqna English– Jerome Powell, the former head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, served as a convenient scapegoat for President Donald Trump, who blamed him for a wide range of issues including elevated mortgage rates and the speed of economic expansion.

However, with Kevin Warsh now in place as the new Fed Chair — cementing Trump’s influence across the top levels of U.S. economic policy positions — the situation changes.

In the past, Trump could argue that Powell was imposed on him during his first term by advisors like then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But Warsh is Trump’s own choice, meaning the president will have to answer for the outcomes.

To underscore what was at stake, Trump hosted Warsh at a White House swearing-in ceremony on Friday(22 May 2026) that included cabinet secretaries, Supreme Court justices, and senior White House advisers in an atmosphere resembling a political rally. In extended comments, Trump said he wanted Warsh to “do your own thing and do a great job.”

Source: Reuters

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