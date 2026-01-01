Bond market’s upper hand over Trump’s political resolve

Shafaqna English– The bond market, a force largely beyond President Donald Trump’s control, is testing how resolute he is on Iran.

According to a White House official, as yields rose rapidly over the last week, there is significant unease among staff about gasoline prices and where the bond market is headed, with fuel prices causing the most worry right now.

When yields rise, borrowing becomes more expensive for businesses and consumers, and climbing oil prices lift inflation expectations. Together, these factors can give the administration a major headache as it prepares for the midterm elections in November.

Source: Reuters

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