Huawei: Promise of next-gen semiconductors

Shafaqna English– According to an announcement by Huawei Technologies on Monday(25 May 2026), the company will produce industry-leading semiconductors within five years by employing a new technology. This move reflects Beijing’s push to overcome U.S. sanctions, which have made building cutting-edge chips in China challenging.

During a semiconductor symposium in Shanghai, Huawei announced that by 2031, its high-end chips will achieve a transistor density comparable to 1.4-nanometer processes. However, the company did not offer any independent performance data to support the claim.

This goal is important because China’s most advanced confirmed chip production ability is generally considered to be around 7 nanometers, whereas 1.4 nanometers is projected to be near the cutting edge of global chip manufacturing by roughly the end of the decade.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com