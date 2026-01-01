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Imam Hussain’s (AS) Du’a Arafah recited by Amer Al-Kadhimi [Audio]

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Shafaqna English- Audio of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Du’a Arafah recited by Amer Al-Kadhimi

“O Allah, grant us this evening what we have asked of You, and suffice us in all that we have sought from You, for none can suffice us but You, and we have no Lord besides You. Your decree is ever effective upon us, Your knowledge encompasses us, and Your judgment concerning us is just. Ordain goodness for us, and make us among the people of goodness.”

اللّٰهُمَّ فَأَعْطِنا فِى هٰذِهِ الْعَشِيَّةِ مَا سَأَلْناكَ، وَاكْفِنا مَا اسْتَكْفَيْناكَ، فَلا كافِىَ لَنا سِواكَ، وَلَا رَبَّ لَنا غَيْرُكَ، نافِذٌ فِينا حُكْمُكَ، مُحِيطٌ بِنا عِلْمُكَ، عَدْلٌ فِينا قَضاؤُكَ،

اقْضِ لَنَا الْخَيْرَ، وَاجْعَلْنا مِنْ أَهْلِ الْخَيْرِ .

 

Source: @shafaqna_farsi

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