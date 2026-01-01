Hajj 2026: Pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat

Shafaqna English- Around 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims on Tuesday headed to the plains of Mount Arafat in western Saudi Arabia, at the height of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims offer prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia.

Arafah Day marks the second day of Hajj and is considered one of the holiest days in Islam.

At sunset, they will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will perform the sunset and night prayers, then remain overnight until dawn of the next day.

Hajj rituals officially began Monday with pilgrims arriving in Mina, west of Saudi Arabia, amid extensive services and security measures aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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