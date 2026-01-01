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Quad agrees to build a joint port in Fiji

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Shafaqna English– Seeking to breathe new life into the Quad grouping, the foreign ministers of four nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the US—have agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji and have signed agreements regarding critical minerals and energy security.

The foreign ministers of Australia (Penny Wong), India (S. Jaishankar), Japan (Toshimitsu Motegi), and the US (Secretary of State Marco Rubio) held a brief meeting. This was the third time the Quad had convened at this level since September 2024.

The group of four nations saw a decline in momentum last year, as disagreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over American tariffs and other topics prevented a leaders’ summit from taking place.

Source: Reuters

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