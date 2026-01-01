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FDA’s regulatory easing regarding new tobacco goods

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Shafaqna English– According to three current and former officials from the Trump administration, the FDA’s newly adopted, less strict rules for e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches could lead to hundreds of additional such products entering the U.S. market within the next few weeks and months.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced that it would apply “enforcement discretion,” meaning it would overlook manufacturers selling unauthorized vaping products provided their license applications meet specific criteria. For years, the agency had required pre-marketing authorization for such products, partly to restrict young people’s access to vapes.

Two former FDA tobacco chiefs stated that the Trump administration’s swift policy change—announced only days before Commissioner Marty Makary resigned—skipped the months of public feedback that are typical for such sweeping reforms, and has prompted questions about the threat to public health and consumers.

Source: Reuters

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