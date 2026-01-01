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Preliminary investigation of China’s deadly mining disaster

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Shafaqna English– State media reported Tuesday(26 May 2026) that an initial probe into China’s deadliest mining tragedy in more than 15 years has uncovered unmarked tunnels, lost trackers, and false doors. The government has vowed to leave no stone unturned in its investigation.

A gas explosion late Friday(22 May 2026) at the Liushenyu mine in Shanxi, a northern Chinese province rich in coal, resulted in the deaths of at least 82 people. According to state media, two individuals remain missing and another 128 have been hospitalized.

This explosion is the most lethal mining accident in China since 2009, when a gas blast at the Xinxing Mine in Heilongjiang province claimed 108 lives.

Source: Reuters

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