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Saudi Arabia to continue developing Hajj services

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Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia will continue developing the Hajj system and improving services provided to pilgrims, Deputy Emir of Mecca Region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, Prince Saud bin Mishaal said.

Prince Saud stressed that Saudi Arabia has mobilized all its resources and capabilities to implement development projects, upgrade infrastructure, and deploy modern technologies and national expertise to facilitate pilgrims’ journeys and enable them to perform rituals smoothly and comfortably.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

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