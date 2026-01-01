End of strike crisis at Samsung

Shafaqna English– Workers who are union members at Samsung Electronics have voted in favor of a very controversial bonus agreement. While this deal prevents a massive 18-day strike, it also widens the already significant gap in earnings and opportunities among employees within the tech giant.

On Wednesday(27 May 2026), two unions representing the world’s largest memory chip producer announced that 74% of the 62,616 workers who participated in the voting approved the agreement.

Samsung’s shares jumped by 6%, supported also by investor excitement over the artificial intelligence boom, which has pushed up stock prices in the chip sector.

Source: Reuters

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