SpaceX aims for a more lucrative contract with Pentagon

Shafaqna English– While U.S. kamikaze drones, steered by Elon Musk’s Starlink network, started achieving noticeable successes in the conflict against Iran, top SpaceX officials came to the view that the Pentagon ought to pay more for using their satellite-based Wi-Fi system.

A few weeks after the U.S. launched its bombing operations, SpaceX leaders met Pentagon officials and claimed the military was paying about $5,000 per terminal despite consuming a premium service worth nearly $25,000, sources familiar with the issue and Pentagon documents show.

Source: Reuters

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