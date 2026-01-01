English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUSworld

SpaceX aims for a more lucrative contract with Pentagon

0

Shafaqna English– While U.S. kamikaze drones, steered by Elon Musk’s Starlink network, started achieving noticeable successes in the conflict against Iran, top SpaceX officials came to the view that the Pentagon ought to pay more for using their satellite-based Wi-Fi system.

A few weeks after the U.S. launched its bombing operations, SpaceX leaders met Pentagon officials and claimed the military was paying about $5,000 per terminal despite consuming a premium service worth nearly $25,000, sources familiar with the issue and Pentagon documents show.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistani Shia’s bitter repatriation from UAE

asadian

Trump announces advanced negotiations with Iran

asadian

Kevin Warsh takes oath as Fed chair

asadian

Launch of two-day Trump-Xi summit in Beijing

asadian

Silver shows signs of recovery after freefall

asadian

Security vulnerabilities of US World Cup

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.