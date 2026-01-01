Asian stocks hit record high

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(27 May 2026), Asian shares reached all‑time highs and oil prices stayed high, as markets awaited signals that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran would be prolonged.

The U.S. dollar maintained its gains from the prior session following Iran’s claim that the United States had breached a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar rose after the central bank left its policy rate unchanged but indicated that future rate increases would need to happen earlier.

Japanese and South Korean shares hit fresh peaks following the reopening of major U.S. stock markets after a holiday, which saw them rise to all-time highs thanks to AI optimism.

Still, sentiment remains vulnerable as talks continue to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict that has shaken energy markets. Investors will also be watching central banker comments to see how the crisis is affecting inflation and interest rate expectations.

Source: Reuters

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