Foreign exchange market under pressure

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(27 May 2026), the yen traded near its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since May, approaching the same range that triggered Japanese currency intervention in recent weeks, as traders assessed the potential risk of renewed conflict with Iran.

The Australian dollar gave back its earlier advances against the U.S. dollar after inflation figures came in lower than anticipated.

The New Zealand dollar rose after the Reserve Bank’s policy committee indicated that interest rate hikes will probably be needed in the coming months, following its decision to keep policy unchanged as widely expected.

The U.S. dollar, seen as a safe haven, remained steady after rising slightly against major currencies the previous day, as American strikes on Iran reduced hopes for a quick end to the conflict and the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Source: Reuters

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